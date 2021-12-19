December 19, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM PORTLANDIA: Portland’s Cop-Hating City Commissioner, Jo Ann Hardesty, In Trouble With Creditors Again.

For the second time in recent years, Jo Ann Hardesty has been sued by a bank for non-payment of a debt. This may be the least of her problems, however. Her response, naturally, is to create a diversion by suing the City of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau. When one looks past the diversion and examines her history, one can clearly see a pattern of mismanagement in Hardesty’s personal life, along with several incidences of breaching organizational trust. This begs the question: how responsible can she be as a public servant?

The most recent lawsuit concerns a credit card debt Hardesty appears to have blown off, leading to a simple suit in circuit court to obtain a judgment and enforce repayment. If negotiations for repayment fail, such a judgment is often followed by court orders for wage garnishment, bank account garnishment, or even a property lien.

Bank of America filed suit against Hardesty in November over two credit card debts totaling $16.051.54. She was served with legal notice of the filing on Dec. 1 and has 30 days from that date to respond in writing, or a default judgment will be entered against her.