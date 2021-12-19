December 19, 2021

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: Lib TV News Ignores Sen. Blumenthal Attending Communist Party Event.

On Friday, senator stolen valor a.k.a. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT) apologized and pleaded ignorance when it was exposed that he attended an event affiliated with the Communist Party USA the previous weekend. The entire story came and went last week without so much as a second of airtime from ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, or MSNBC.

* * * * * * * *

Maybe Blumenthal would have known they were Communists had they made overt appeals for people to join their party. Oh, wait…

At the event, an organizer hit many of the Democratic Party’s talking points as he was pitching the Communist Party. “We invite you to join the Communist Party in this epic time as we make good trouble to uproot systemic racism, retool the war economy, tax the rich, address climate change, secure voting rights and create a new socialist system that puts people, peace and planet before profits,” Ben McManus proclaimed.

And another presenter said the quite part out loud and boasted about how socialism was the vehicle towards their political ends. “There’s more and more people talking now about socialism in this country as it becomes more and more clear that capitalism is not going to work for our future,” she said.

Remember that the next time a member of the liberal media claims socialism and communism are Republican boogiemen used to gin up fear.