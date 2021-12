UP IN SMOKE: Pot Industry in California on Verge of Collapse. “Potheads who thought government legalization of pot would lead to heaven on earth forgot about one tiny detail: getting the government involved in anything either makes it more expensive or ruins it completely. In the case of legal pot in California, it’s both.”

To be fair though, think about Gaia! Greenies Against Grass: Climate Change Believers Now Attacking Legal Marijuana.