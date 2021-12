JULIETTE “BALDILOCKS” OCHIENG: A Californian’s Day: “Over a year ago, I walked into Trader Joe’s without donning a mask and no one said a thing. Since then, I’ve never put on a mask there, though almost all other customers do, as does the entire staff. Keep in mind that we’re talking about Los Angeles here. Every member of the staff has said nothing about my maskless face and has been unfailingly polite and friendly, as was so before January 2020.”