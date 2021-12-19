December 19, 2021

FIGHT THE POWER: Loudoun County Freedom of Information Request #1: The Equity Collaborative Documents.

There’s still no record of how the Collaborative came to win the original Equity Assessment contract, and the chronology in which the firm submitted a formal bid for further work only after it had already won a no-bid, $500,000 contract remains, to say the least, confusing. . . .

In September of 2019 — in other words, a full year after the company originally began working for the county — the Equity Collaborative finally submitted a formal bid for public services. There is no record of other bidders.

This was the first step toward Loudoun agreeing to allocate hundreds of thousands more on equity training for the Fiscal Year 2022. And what training! The documents collectively read like a Swiftian satire about an island culture whose citizens speak entirely in gibberish terms like “intentionality,” “feedback loop structures,” and “onboarding action steps,” but are dying out because they’ve forgotten all the words they once used to find mates (“primary stakeholders”). It’s unfortunately all too real to be genuinely funny, but these reports are a literary spectacle nonetheless.