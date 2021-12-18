«
»

December 18, 2021

PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket on record 11th flight carrying 52 Starlink satellites. “With its record 11th flight in the books, the Falcon 9 booster is SpaceX’s most-flown rocket yet.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:31 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.