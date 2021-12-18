December 18, 2021
PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket on record 11th flight carrying 52 Starlink satellites. “With its record 11th flight in the books, the Falcon 9 booster is SpaceX’s most-flown rocket yet.”
