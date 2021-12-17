December 17, 2021

THEY DON’T LOOK LIKE MAGA TYPES TO ME:

The suspects allegedly targeted Asian women exclusively, according to the Santa Clara DA, and had a pattern of attacking women walking alone to their cars.

In the wave of attacks on Asian Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, the attacks on Asian seniors stand out as particularly offensive. But a prosecutor needs an ironclad case with proof to win a hate crime conviction, and must settle the question — did the attacker really choose the victim because of their Asian heritage? Or is it just that older people are easier marks, and easier to overpower?

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office announced hate crime charges against six suspects in 70 crimes after a sprawling year-long investigation, according to the Bay Area News Group. And it definitely appears that yes, some of the most prolific attackers do specifically target Asian women, often seniors. They know this because according to the DA’s evidence, “ethnic slurs were allegedly used against some of the women,” and “the men allegedly targeted Asian women because they believed [Asians] ‘don’t use banks’ and would be carrying cash.”