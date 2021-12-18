December 18, 2021

BUILD BACK BUNGLE: Major fail: Just 38% back BBB, only 62% Democrats. “As Democrats scramble to save President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better spend-and-tax plan, more voters are sending a signal that it’s time to cut bait and move on. In the latest gauge of the slumping support for the controversial leg of Biden’s social welfare agenda, Rasmussen Reports said Friday morning that just 38% of likely voters support BBB. Another 45% are opposed. What’s more, Democrats are bailing on the program. The pollster found that just 62% of Democrats ‘support’ the plan that spreads money across several social welfare issues.”