December 17, 2021

THE FBI IS NOT TRUSTWORTHY: The FBI Said It Busted A Plot To Kidnap Michigan’s Governor. Then Things Got Complicated. “The case seemed like a lock — until an informant and one FBI agent were charged with crimes, another was accused of perjury, and a third was found promoting a private security firm. And that wasn’t all.”

Plus: “Those issues may well affect the course of the trial. But beyond the integrity of the case, the problems are serious and widespread enough to call into question tactics the FBI has relied on for decades — and to test the public’s trust in the bureau overall.”

Flashback: “I’d rather have a sister in a whorehouse than a brother in the FBI.”