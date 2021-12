JIM TREACHER: Now the Cops Want to See Alec Baldwin’s Phone.

The last time anybody cared about Baldwin’s phone was 10 years ago this month, when he refused to turn it off on a plane because he was playing Words with Friends. He got kicked off the flight, because the rules apply to him too, and then he whined about it.

Delaying a flight to play your dopey little phone game is between 5-7 on the Asshole Scale. Killing somebody is off the charts.