December 17, 2021

WELL, HE’S RIGHT: Manchin yells at reporter: ‘You’re bull—-.’

“This is bullshit. You’re bullshit,” Manchin yelled at Arthur Delaney, a reporter for HuffPost Politics, who asked him to confirm the report that the child tax credit has become a major sticking point in talks with the White House.

“I’m done, I’m done,” Manchin fumed, his voice rising, after Delaney asked whether the senator could support continuing $300 monthly payments to families with young kids.

The testy exchange followed another contentious back-and-forth between Manchin and a group of reporters, including CNN’s Manu Raju.

Raju reported that talks between Manchin and Biden were not going well because Manchin wants to cut the child tax credit out of the bill.

Manchin denied the report and said members of the media are hearing “a lot of bad rumors.”

“I’m not opposed to child tax credit, I’ve never been opposed to child tax credit,” he insisted.

Manchin also made clear that he’s getting sick and tired of being grilled about his position in the negotiations with Biden.