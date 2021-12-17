December 17, 2021

MASTER CLASS ON HILLARY IN ONE GRAPH: She, of all people, is teaching a “Master Class” on “the Power of Resilience.” Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon tells us what he learned under Hillary’s tutelage:

“You almost have to feel sorry for Hillary Clinton. Not really, but for the sake of argument. As recently as 2016, she was a multimillionaire feminist icon on the verge of making history. Now she’s just an irrelevant failure and ‘toxic white liberal’ who is despised or ignored by everyone outside the Acela corridor cocktail circuit. Her days of charging $225,500 to give a speech at the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries are long gone, yet she is either unable or unwilling to bow out gracefully. The Master Class gig seems like another step in Hillary’s inevitable evolution from failed politician to moderately successful self-help guru to extremely successful multilevel marketing executive to federal inmate.”

Pretty much captures it, don’t you think?