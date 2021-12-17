December 17, 2021

SUING THEM IS OKAY, BUT #TEAMHEADSONPIKES IS GETTING RESTIVE: Breaking: Patriots Sue January 6 Select Committee and Verizon.

Because this entire outrage is an indecency perpetrated not only against the innocent victims that the democrats want to tarnish with the brush of “insurrectionists” but against We The People. It’s time these bad and unruly servants of We The People get told where they get off.

I’m still holding out for shipping them to China. With or without apples in their mouths.