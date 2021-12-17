December 17, 2021

I TOL’ THEM: Uber, China, and a scam Mel Brooks would have been proud to invent.

Okay I didn’t tell Uber, partly because I don’t move in those circles, but I did tell all my writer friends salivating over “China” as a market “no, they won’t buy your books. They’ll buy a copy, and then sell pirated copies.”

And this, ladies, gentlemen, and small lizards, is why all the idiots dying to sell us to China are going to get bitten. (Before they get beaten, which might at this point be inevitable.) Because China is not a country you can trust as a trade partner. Only idiots who think every country is the US can fail to realize that.

Look, they have no middle class. They have no respect for intellectual property. And their currency itself is the fiat of an authoritarian government. You have to be an idiot to let yourself be bought with the stuff. It’s — at best — fairy gold. And it will turn into far worse than leaves and twigs come morning.