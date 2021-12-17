December 17, 2021

CALIFORNIA HAS DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH JERRY BROWN IS A VOICE OF SANITY: Jerry Brown on advice to Gavin Newsom on California’s crime, budget and more.

Gov. Brown is concerned about images of smash and grab robberies on television screens every night.

He said there are not enough consequences currently for criminals.

“You’ve heard about the redistribution of wealth. We need a redistribution of incarceration… We’ve got all these people committing break ins, snatch and grab shooting up heroin on the street and they just walk out. So if we got the long termers and got them out a little quicker and we took the short term risk…put them in and give them some drug treatment and training,” he said.

He added: “But you got to have the carrot, but you got to have the stick and the stick is you go steal a car or something. You do spend some time. You don’t have to spend 10 years, put it in for a month and they do it again, put them in for three,” he said.