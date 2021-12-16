December 16, 2021

UNEMPLOYMENT ONLY AFFECTS SOME PEOPLE, INFLATION AFFECTS EVERYONE: Kurt Schlichter: Inflation Devastation for the Democrats. “Yeah, think about 18% interest, all you folks with an adjustable rate loan. You’re spoiled by cheap money and low inflation. You are about to learn a lesson in economics. See, when Uncle Sucker prints lots of money and there are fewer things to buy, you get inflation. Prices rise. And your standard of living falls. Despite the economic insights of Joe Biden and his cast of mutants, there’s no changing it. And no, inflation is not evidence that all is well. That’s like a leper saying ‘Well, now that my big toe fell off, there’s less stuff to be infected. I’m cured!’ You are already seeing the results of the flood of fiat money wished into being by a liberal Congress. We have not gone full Weimar yet, but if they pass this BBB thing, life will be a cabaret.”

Plus: “Again, the people who rule you and who hate you love this. Inflation is a punishment for you existing. You should not be driving – free people drive. Nor should you be eating food you like – that’s a prerogative of free people too. To deny you the ability to do these things is part of the point. You must be conditioned to accept less, to take what you are given – by them. You know, your masters.”