BECAUSE THEY’RE CRAZY AND STUPID? Why Democrats Are Losing Ground With Hispanic Voters. “Biden’s approval rating has declined with just about every demographic. But no racial or ethnic group has soured on the president more than Hispanics, according to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of all available polls.”

They bet their future on demographic change — but then they surrendered their party to well-heeled woke white activists who repel anyone with a grounding in reality. Oops!