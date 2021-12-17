December 17, 2021
THIS IS A TRUMP LIKE-BULLSEYE AS A NICKNAME: ‘Senator Karen:’ Elon Musk just destroyed Elizabeth Warren.
The irony of a career politician, who subsists off the taxpayer dime, decrying a wildly successful entrepreneur who has created countless jobs and innovations as a “freeloader” was simply too much for Musk to resist. With intoxicating levels of chaos energy and internet meme-lordery key parts of his persona, Musk is not one to take a slight lying down.
“If you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” he replied. “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”
“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everybody for no reason,” Musk continued. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”
As for the implication that he’s a fraud, Musk simply replied, “Stop projecting!” with a link to a Fox News article detailing Elizabeth Warren’s long history of falsely claiming to be a Native American.
And you know it’s a bullseye, when: Joy Reid deemed ‘1 of the dumbest people in media’ for accusing Elon Musk of appropriating his Karen insult from Black people; Updated: Musk fires back.
