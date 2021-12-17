December 17, 2021

THIS IS A TRUMP LIKE-BULLSEYE AS A NICKNAME: ‘Senator Karen:’ Elon Musk just destroyed Elizabeth Warren.

The irony of a career politician, who subsists off the taxpayer dime, decrying a wildly successful entrepreneur who has created countless jobs and innovations as a “freeloader” was simply too much for Musk to resist. With intoxicating levels of chaos energy and internet meme-lordery key parts of his persona, Musk is not one to take a slight lying down.

“If you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” he replied . “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everybody for no reason,” Musk continued. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”