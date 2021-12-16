December 16, 2021

GOT WOKE, WENT BROKE: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign falling thousands short of goal.

The Salvation Army could use some help of its own this holiday season — its Red Kettle Campaign is falling far short of the nonprofit’s goal.

Capt. Stephen Wildish, corps officer for The Salvation Army, said Thursday that with only one week left in the annual fundraiser, contributions totaled nearly $114,000. That’s more than $50,000 shy of its $166,000 goal, which Wildish said must be met to maintain current programs.

“With the increased need for assistance with financial needs such as utilities and rental help due to the pandemic impact, the Red Kettle funding is extremely important,” he said. “We don’t want our programs and services to suffer, and we are asking our community to step up one more time.”