December 16, 2021
GOT WOKE, WENT BROKE: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign falling thousands short of goal.
The Salvation Army could use some help of its own this holiday season — its Red Kettle Campaign is falling far short of the nonprofit’s goal.
Capt. Stephen Wildish, corps officer for The Salvation Army, said Thursday that with only one week left in the annual fundraiser, contributions totaled nearly $114,000. That’s more than $50,000 shy of its $166,000 goal, which Wildish said must be met to maintain current programs.
“With the increased need for assistance with financial needs such as utilities and rental help due to the pandemic impact, the Red Kettle funding is extremely important,” he said. “We don’t want our programs and services to suffer, and we are asking our community to step up one more time.”
Curiously, no reasons are given by the Tallahassee Democrat as to why the Salvation Army isn’t reaching its goals this year. As Glenn noted on Tuesday, “From the comments: ‘We’re seeing Irish Democracy break out against the Woke would be rulers.’ Like America has never seen it, except maybe during Prohibition which lasted a little more than a decade before being reversed.”
Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and its absence makes sense.
Evergreen: