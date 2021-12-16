December 16, 2021

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Senate passes Uyghur forced labor bill.

Why it matters: Human rights activists say the bill will impose the first substantive costs the Chinese government has ever faced for its atrocities in Xinjiang — and could set a precedent for other countries to follow suit. Major corporations like Nike and Coca Cola had lobbied against the bill, which has far-reaching consequences for U.S. supply chains deeply integrated with Chinese industry.

Xinjiang, the region where more than 1 million ethnic minorities have reportedly passed through mass internment camps, accounts for nearly 50% of the world’s polysilicon, a raw material used to manufacture solar panels. Between the lines: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) agreed to lift his hold on Burns’ nomination after Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) argued that the ambassador to China and two other State Department roles would need to be in place to help implement the new law.

Rubio and Murphy had sought to pass their compromise via unanimous consent on Wednesday, but Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) objected in order to propose a year-long extension to the expiring child tax credit.

Wyden stressed that he still supports the Uyghur bill, and did not object again on Thursday.

John Kerry hardest hit: John Kerry Remains Committed to Enabling Evil. “Kerry has been lobbying Democrats to oppose a [Marco Rubio] amendment to the #NDAA that would ban Uyghur slave labor imports, because Kerry fears it could threaten climate negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Because the ChiComs are so trustworthy on this (or any topic). Or as Sarah spotted last night: China Walks Back COP26 Carbon Emission Pledges.