FOREIGN COLLUSION: NFL Marks Taiwan as Part of China. “The map, which introduced markets for 18 NFL teams in eight countries, shows Taiwan unlabeled and colored in as part of China. The erasure of Taiwan comes two months after President Xi Jinping gave a speech in October calling for the ‘reunification’ of the island nation with China, whether in a ‘peaceful manner’ or by ‘firm will.'”

Out: Standing for the national anthem.

In: Bending the knee for the CCP.