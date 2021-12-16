December 16, 2021

URBAN MEYER OUT AS JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS’ HEAD COACH AFTER ROCKY FIRST YEAR: “Meyer’s only season with the Jaguars wasn’t very good on the field — the team went 2-11, its 10th season with double-digit losses in the past 11 years — but issues off the field are what doomed him. From hiring a strength and conditioning coordinator who had been accused of making racist remarks and bullying black players, to an embarrassing video of Meyer with a woman who was not his wife at a bar, to tension between Meyer and his staff and players, there was dysfunction almost from the moment Meyer was hired.”