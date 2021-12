ACE IS NOT THE BOSS OF ME*: Pfizer’s Covid Therapeutic Supposedly Reduces Risk of Serious Symptoms In “High Risk” Patients by 89%;

FDA Has Concerns About Merck’s Therapeutic, Already Under Review.

I can call it “I can’t believe it’s not Ivermectin” if I want to!

*Glenn is, and he didn’t tell me not to call it “I can’t believe it’s not Ivermectin”. So, there.