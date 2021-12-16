December 16, 2021
I KEEP PUTTING BOOKS ON SALE AND FORGETTING TO ADVERTISE. THIS WEEK, IT’S THE TWO GOLDPORT SERIES FIRST NOVELS:
FROM SARAH A. HOYT: Draw One In The Dark
Something or someone is killing shape shifters in the small mountain town of Goldport, Colorado.
Kyrie Smith, a server at a local diner, is the last person to solve the mystery. Except of course for the fact that she changes into a panther and that her co-worker, Tom Ormson, who changes into a dragon, thinks he might have killed someone.
Add in a policeman who shape-shifts into a lion, a father who is suffering from remorse about how he raised his son, and a triad of dragon shape shifters on the trail of a magical object known as The Pearl of Heaven and the adventure is bound to get very exciting indeed.
Solving the crime is difficult enough, but so is — for our characters — trusting someone with secrets long-held.
Originally published by Baen Books.