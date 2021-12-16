December 16, 2021

SOME SAY WE’RE RECAPPING THE MEDIEVAL WARM PERIOD, AND YOU KNOW WHAT CAME NEXT: Scientists discover ‘surprising’ cause of Europe’s little ice age in late medieval era: Change in ocean currents – similar to phenomena seen today – likely cause behind substantial cooling, US scientists say.

Prediction: When we flip to global cooling the same remedies — increased taxes and regulation, worse lives for ordinary people — will be presented again as remedies for this new problem. Because the crises change regularly, but the responses never do.