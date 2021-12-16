December 16, 2021
LET’S MAKE SURE IT STICKS: Joe Battenfeld: Elizabeth Warren earns new title from Elon Musk– ‘Senator Karen.’ “Musk has actually accomplished something — taking humans into space and pioneering the manufacture of electric cars. Now he’s done something else few could accomplish — turning the tables on Warren.”
She’s a sorry, entitled scold. She deserves all the mockery that’s been piled on her, and much, much more.
