December 16, 2021

LET’S MAKE SURE IT STICKS: Joe Battenfeld: Elizabeth Warren earns new title from Elon Musk– ‘Senator Karen.’ “Musk has actually accomplished something — taking humans into space and pioneering the manufacture of electric cars. Now he’s done something else few could accomplish — turning the tables on Warren.”

She’s a sorry, entitled scold. She deserves all the mockery that’s been piled on her, and much, much more.

