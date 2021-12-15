December 15, 2021

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: Nancy Pelosi Says She Has No Idea Why Violent Crime Has Spiked and I Have Thoughts. “She knows. They all know. But they’re loath to admit it. Because if they did they’d have to take responsibility for their own culpability in fostering an anti-police atmosphere that has emboldened violent criminals in big cities all across the country to do what they do. In the process, scores of people have been victimized, some violently so and others, tragically, were killed as a result.”

Flashback to last year: Then-Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf: Nancy Pelosi’s ‘stormtrooper’ comment on fed agents is ‘absurd,’ ‘dangerous.’