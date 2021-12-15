December 15, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Good News: Parents Reluctant to Give COVID Shot to Their Kids.

Dr. Robert S. Malone, has advised against giving the vaccines to anyone under 65—5 to 11 is a long way from that—because it is a new medical technique and we do not know enough yet about its long-range side effects.

One of those, of special importance to the young, is what the vaccines may ultimately do to their ability to procreate.

No wonder a fair number of parents are reluctant.

Many of these same parents may have taken the shot themselves, either out of choice or because they were forced to by their employers. But they drew the line at their kids.

This has a telling similarity to the controversies surrounding our educational system where parents (especially the moms) are protesting the pervasive and rapidly-expanding bias exemplified by critical race theory.

There too, it was and is about the kids.

The left—in its alacrity to adopt what Mark Levin calls “American Marxism” and I would term, more cynically, “The Communism of the Rich”—has evidently gone too far by taking aim at the children.

This reluctance to vaccinate kids is good news (for now), but we are still very much in the midst of a struggle. The Biden administration has limitless funds and when their propagandistic government commercials appear seemingly every fifteen minutes on Fox and Newsmax, you know it is far from over. It’s only just begun.

Further, in some states and locales these vaccines may be administered without parental permission, a “happy accident,” so to speak. (“Oh, gee, we didn’t realize…”). Beware.

This is a battle for the hearts and minds of America, even more than during the Vietnam War when we first heard that expression. Then the communism, for the most part, was outside. This time it is inside.