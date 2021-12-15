December 15, 2021

RIDICULE IS MAN’S MOST POTENT WEAPON: Adam Carolla mocks the Covid tyrants.

There’s some part of all Americans that understands that we are living in some sort of absurd simulation. Kids in schools are masked all day, often in ineffective and dirty cloth masks, while adults are shoulder to shoulder in bars, restaurants and sporting events. Where I live in Montgomery County, kids are still playing outdoor soccer in masks, and our county executive is hinting at what is essentially permanent masking requirements, as are already in place in Oregon.

But like in Oregon, the politicians passing such regulations aren’t scared enough of Covid to follow the rules they’ve imposed upon us all. In the last month alone, four members of the Montgomery County Council have been spotted at indoor public events where masks were removed (I documented it here on Twitter).

We should be able to point and laugh at this absurdity: kids in preschools and daycares are required to be masked, but at a legislative breakfast in the ballroom of a large local chain hotel, all of the adults could remove their masks because there was food in front of them. What would it take to unmask toddlers here? Maybe we can convince them to hold their sippy cups and an animal cracker all day; because we know that food and drink somehow neutralizes the airborne virus.

I’m joking, of course, but this is all a joke. None of it makes sense. We should all be openly mocking the ridiculous world we’ve been forced to live in by hypocritical bureaucrats attending networking events and parties unmasked while lecturing us about how dangerous this virus is. It’s nice to see Carolla doing so. Here’s hoping he starts a trend and inspires other so-called comedians to take aim as well.