SMART IDEA TO GO AT NIGHT. MUCH SAFER! For The First Time in History, a Spacecraft Has ‘Touched’ The Sun. “On 28 April 2021, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe actually flew into and through the solar corona, the upper atmosphere of the Sun. Not only did it live to tell the tale – proving the efficacy of Parker’s high-tech heat shielding – it took in situ measurements, giving us a wealth of never-before-seen data on the heart of our Solar System.”