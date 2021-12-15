December 15, 2021
THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Twitter to Penalize Users Who Claim Vaccinated People Can Spread Covid-19.
That could mean rather a lot of bannings: CDC report shows vaccinated people can spread COVID-19.
