I HAVE TROUBLE ENOUGH SLEEPING AS IT IS: 7 Infrastructure Act Provisions Sure to Keep You Up at Night. “Indeed, the misleadingly titled Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is packed with a plethora of partisan surprises — some extreme, and some just plain bizarre. In fairness to the president’s attempt at bipartisanship, however, it must be admitted that there are some provisions in the law that, while not wholly partisan, are certainly wholly wasteful — and utterly stupid.”