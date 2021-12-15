December 15, 2021

OKAY, IT WAS AT MOST 25% OF VOTERS: A look back: on desperately wanting to elect Joe Biden.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll stand by it. No party that has close to half the population will run a potemkin campaign, and be serenely sure of winning. Only a party that has a massive fraud machine that has been ramping up for decades will do that. However, for the rest?: For the bien-pensant parrots of the “resistance”? She’s absolutely right. They started drinking their own ink, and poisoned the country. (And I know some of them.)