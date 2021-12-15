December 15, 2021

MASTER CLASSES: The Verdon Fosse Legacy.

Bob Fosse came from a vaudeville/burlesque world, and he was a tap dancer. When I started teaching at UT Law, an emeritus colleague was Elvin Overton. He was old enough that he had learned commercial law from Karl Llewellyn — drafter of the Uniform Commercial Code — at the University of Chicago in the 1930s. He paid his way through law school as a vaudeville dancer. He retired before I got there, but on his last day teaching he was in the old Moot Courtroom, which had a bar in the front like courtrooms do, and he jumped up and tap-danced his way along the bar and out of the classroom. He still came into the office from time to time for my first decade or so — he had his Playboy magazines sent to the office so his wife wouldn’t see them — and we had lunch sometimes. He had many fascinating stories.