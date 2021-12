BOMB CANADA: THE CASE FOR WAR. Eighteen ‘Offensive’ Words You Can’t Say In Canada. “What are these words? They are as follows: ‘Ghetto; sell someone down the river; blackmail; brainstorm; savage; gypped; pow wow; tribe; spooky; black sheep; blind spot; blindsided; first world problem; spirit animal; tone deaf; lame; grandfathered in; crippled.’ Say what?”

(Classical reference in headline.)