December 14, 2021

ESPN Lies Again: Claims Someone Put Noose in Bubba Wallace's Stall.

ESPN tweeted out a clip on Tuesday with the caption “Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway” to promote an upcoming E:60 special. That, of course, is a lie.

ESPN even admitted it wasn’t a noose in June 2020, in a report headlined, “FBI says rope had been in Talladega garage since October; Bubba Wallace not victim of hate crime.”

So ESPN lied, hoping its viewers had forgotten about the story’s outcome.

The truth is, ESPN has been lying about stories to frame black people as victims of white people for over a year. Here are just a few incidents: