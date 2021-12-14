December 14, 2021

BYRON YORK: About those Jan. 6 texts. “One commentator, the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake , grossly mischaracterized what Ingraham had said in an effort to fit the facts into his preferred anti-Fox narrative. But look what actually happened . . . . This is what Ingraham texted to Meadows: ‘Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.'”

Shocking. Plus: “The bottom line is there is much less to the texts story than the critics would have you believe. Of course, don’t look for those critics to admit that. Some of them have been attacking Fox for years and are not going to stop now. Before you accept their spin, take a look at what Ingraham and the others actually said.”

They lied about Trump and they lie about Fox because, well, they lie about everything.