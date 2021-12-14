December 14, 2021

THIS IS TRUE IN RURAL TEXAS AS WELL: Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID. Outside the world inhabited by the professional classes in a handful of major metropolitan areas, many Americans are leading their lives as if COVID is over.

UPDATE: People say they’re canceling their subscriptions over The Atlantic’s ‘No One Cares About COVID’ piece. “This phenomenon itself is extremely scary. These people have so much difficulty processing a fact that most of America isn’t worried about something they are, that they lash out. These are the people for whom policy was targeted to in 2020.”

(Updated and bumped.)