December 14, 2021

THIS IS TRUE IN RURAL TEXAS AS WELL: Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID. Outside the world inhabited by the professional classes in a handful of major metropolitan areas, many Americans are leading their lives as if COVID is over.

UPDATE: People say they’re canceling their subscriptions over The Atlantic’s ‘No One Cares About COVID’ piece. “This phenomenon itself is extremely scary. These people have so much difficulty processing a fact that most of America isn’t worried about something they are, that they lash out. These are the people for whom policy was targeted to in 2020.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:30 pm
