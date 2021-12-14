December 14, 2021

Authorities in Minnesota are looking for an Instacart driver who allegedly drove over an elderly couple’s groceries after seeing a pro-police sign on their property.

In a press release, the Blaine Police Department said the incident occurred on Dec. 6 after the couple placed a grocery order from a local Cubs Foods through the Instacart app.

After they were notified that the shopper had arrived, the couple went outside to meet them worried that they would get trapped in the snow on the driveway.

“When the couple opened the front door, the delivery driver yelled back at them to check inside of their Christmas wreath. They also reported the driver was driving back and forth in the driveway. Upon checking inside the wreath, they located the receipt from the grocery order with a derogatory message,” the police department said.

“After the delivery driver left, they found that their groceries had been run over in the driveway.”