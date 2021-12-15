December 15, 2021

WOEING: Leaky valve issue forces Boeing to swap out Starliner’s service module. “NASA and Boeing did not hold a media event to announce their findings, and unfortunately some key questions remain. For example, it appears that Boeing has not yet fully identified the root cause of the valve failure, which was believed to be related to high humidity at the Florida launch site, which caused corrosion.”

From the comments: “It makes this all the more frightening that they don’t know what’s causing this… which means they can’t PREVENT it from happening again. ‘Swapping shit out’ isn’t a viable mitigation strategy.”