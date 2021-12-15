December 15, 2021

JEFF DUNETZ: CNN’s Don Lemon Trashes FNC – Ignores CNN’s And His Own Unprofessional Reporting. “If you want to blame someone for inciting violence, let me jog your memory. You said on the air that it’s okay to hurl vile racist slurs against GOP Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).in private. In private? Don, I realize that CNN doesn’t have many viewers, but you said it to those viewers on national T.V. That’s not private. Was it promoting peaceful political expression when you told your audience, ‘we’re going to have to blow up the entire [American] system.’ How about when you accused the right of making Al Sharpton a bogeyman. Sharpton incited two anti-Semitic riots in NYC, Sorry Donny, but Al Sharpton made Al Sharpton a bogeyman. Wasn’t he telling a falsehood and isolating Caucasians and possibly angering them to the point of violence when he said if you grew up in America, it’s more than likely you’re a racist by default.”