December 15, 2021

JOANNE JACOBS: The Liar’s Club: Anxious in Ivy.

“Take back your freedom,” Abigail Shrier told Princeton students in a speech. “Reclaim it now.”

Shrier has been vilified for challenging transgender ideology in Irreversible Damage, which sees the surge of teenage girls seeking puberty blockers and “gender confirmation” surgery as a dangerous fad.

Her talk was held off campus at a secret location revealed to guests a few hours before the speech due to “threats and harassment” against Shrier and student groups co-hosting the lecture.