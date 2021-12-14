December 14, 2021

OUT ON A LIMB: The Biden administration hates you more than China.

After over a month of deliberation, the Biden administration announced last week that they had settled on a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The decision not to send an official delegation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, was in response to the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.” This is a relatively toothless and inoffensive form of protest, but it is welcome that the Biden administration at least acknowledges China’s human rights abuses. What was more concerning was the administration’s response when asked if they would push American companies to pull advertisements from the games. “What individual companies do is entirely up to them. We’re not going to pressure them one way or another,” commerce secretary Gina Raimondo* said. “So if a company decides — as many companies have — that they want to make a statement against human rights abuses, then that would be great. But we’re not going to be pushing anyone to make that decision.” This is laughable considering the Biden administration has no problem using the bully pulpit and straight-up government coercion to pressure American companies into doing what it wants domestically.

As a group of Obama retreads, that’s not surprising: The party whose organizing method is “the moral equivalent of war” views American politics as the continuation of warfare by other means, to flip von Clausewitz’s axiom on its head. And as the past months have illustrated, they’re far more focused on fighting against American people and industries**, rather than Middle Eastern terrorists or ChiCom despots.

* Commerce Secretary’s Husband Is Top Executive at Tech Firm Funded by Chinese Government. Gina Raimondo has major financial stake in AI firm funded by Chinese venture capital firm.

** “A Democrat is president and inflation is going crazy. This isn’t the first time such a thing has happened. But when it happened last time, we didn’t have social media, so people like Elizabeth Warren didn’t have a forum to explain why the real culprit is… capitalism,” Jim Treacher writes:

“That’s right: Liz Warren is going to beat Big Meat,” Treacher adds. And so is Peppermint Psaki! “Jen Psaki reveals that meat’s gotten so pricey because those sneaky ‘meat conglomerates’ decided to get greedy after Biden took office (video).

