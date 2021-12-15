December 15, 2021
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: Ethicist challenges university claim that asking for pronouns reduces LGBT suicides. “There are no reliable studies showing that pronoun use reduces suicide among persons with gender dysphoria.”
