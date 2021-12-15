«
»

December 15, 2021

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: Ethicist challenges university claim that asking for pronouns reduces LGBT suicides. “There are no reliable studies showing that pronoun use reduces suicide among persons with gender dysphoria.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
