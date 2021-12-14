December 14, 2021

THE FBI IS AN EMBARRASSMENT THESE DAYS:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated an investigation after receiving information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alleging that, while working for the FBI overseas, multiple then FBI officials solicited, engaged in, and/or procured commercial sex. It was also alleged that one of the FBI officials provided another of the officials a package containing approximately 100 white pills to deliver to a foreign law enforcement officer. During its investigation, the OIG found indications that three of the FBI officials may also have failed to report unofficial contacts with foreign nationals.