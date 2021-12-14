December 14, 2021

WHAT CHRIS WALLACE DOES NEXT: “If Wallace uses his airtime to trash his former employer on a regular basis, he would certainly lose the moral high ground. He would also prove that, for the right paycheck, he will do and say whatever Jeff Zucker tells him to, which is often how it goes for news personalities at CNN. But if Wallace is able to maintain his current reputation, he may be able to help CNN forge a new identity, beyond being a band of Fox News screechers on social media. Given the track record of other recent CNN hires, there is little cause for optimism.”