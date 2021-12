NANCY PELOSI’S JANUARY 6TH SELECT COMMITTEE HOAX: “It’s a no-win situation. Either talk to the committee and risk perjury (the witnesses were deposed for up to eight hours) or plead the 5th and be prosecuted by the DOJ and spend your life savings trying to defend yourself from the full weight of the government in a venue that hates Republicans. Either sell out your friends and family or be in contempt of the committee. Stalin would be impressed.”