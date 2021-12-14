«
December 14, 2021

JUSSIE SMOLLETT AIN’T THE HALF OF IT: Armando Simon, writing for Issues & Insights, has a compendium of Hate Crime Hoaxes that likely includes several. you missed. Or were never told about by the Mainstream Media.

