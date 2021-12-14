December 14, 2021

«
BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Kim Kardashian Passes ‘Baby Bar Exam’ — One Step Closer to Becoming Attorney. “The baby bar is the first of two exams needed to be taken to become an attorney in the state of California.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:22 pm
