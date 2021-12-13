December 13, 2021

DR. SCOTT ATLAS SAVAGES FAUCI, CLAIMS HE UNDERMINED TRUMP AND MISLED AMERICANS ON COVID: ‘I was stunned at what I saw.’

Atlas added that as a public health leader, you shouldn’t make wild promises such as “I’m going to stop this one infection at all costs, without regard for all of public health.”

“It failed, by the way,” he continued. “But it also inflicted massive harm because you have to remember, we shut down a lot of medical care. It wasn’t just cosmetic surgery or something like that that was shut down. We had 650,000 people with cancer on chemotherapy. Half of them skipped their chemo just during the spring of 2020 out of fear. We had 85% of living organ transplants did not get done compared to the previous year. We had two-thirds of cancer screenings did not get done. These people still have cancer.”

Atlas added that many people who put their chronic health conditions on the back burner during the early days of the pandemic, whether voluntarily or because hospitals were full, are now finding themselves sicker than ever.

“They’re going to come back with widespread, what’s called metastatic, disease. A lot of them are going to die,” he continued. “We had massive increases in drug abuse, in spousal abuse, in child abuse. … So this was a massive harm, and the harm, again, all the losses, we are almost on the verge of destroying a younger generation, by the way, we have a massive rise in anxiety disorder, in depressive disorder.”

Atlas added that the mental health crisis in younger patients is a direct result of the lockdowns during the pandemic.

“We had tripling of medical visits to doctors by teenagers for self-harm in the United States compared to the previous year. What does that mean? That means these are kids putting out cigarettes on their skin, slashing their wrists out of the isolation,” he insisted. “It’s the lockdowns that did this. It’s the isolation. It’s not the virus. The isolation was caused by the grossly wrong public health advice. And this is going to take decades to solve.”